Jan 22 (Reuters) - Auswide Bank Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS HY STATUTORY NPAT OF $8.0 MILLION, UP 10%​

* ‍CO EXPECTS SALE WILL HAVE ONE-OFF POSITIVE IMPACT ON FULL FY RESULTS WITH EXPECTED NPAT CONTRIBUTION OF APPROXIMATELY $1.1 MILLION​

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF ITS EQUITY STAKE IN P2P LENDER MONEYPLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: