May 27 (Reuters) - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* AUTO SERVICES COMPANY REPORTS 5.9% STAKE IN BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC AS OF MAY 13 - SEC FILING

* AUTO SERVICES COMPANY SAYS PURCHASED BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS COMMON STOCK AND SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WERE UNDERVALUED