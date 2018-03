March 14 (Reuters) - Auto Spa SA:

* HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE UP TO 3,500 2-YEAR SERIES H BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH

* PROCEEDS TO BE SPENT ON OPERATIONAL AND INVESTING ACTIVITY OF CO’S UNITS AND DEVELOPMENT OF WWWASH.PL PROJECT

* SERIES H BONDS TO BEAR 8 PERCENT INTEREST