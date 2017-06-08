FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Auto Trader FY revenue rises
June 8, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Auto Trader FY revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc:

* FY revenue up 9% to £311.4 million (2016: £281.6 million)

* FY underlying operating profit up 19% to £207.2 million (2016: £171.3 million)

* FY operating profit up 18% to £203.1 million (2016: £169.6 million)

* FY profit before tax up 23% to £193.4 million (2016: £155.0 million)

* FY net external debt down £37.6 million to £355.0 million (2016: £392.6 million), representing a reduction in leverage 5 to 1.6x (2016: 2.2x)

* Proposed final dividend of 3.5p per share, totalling 5.2p per share for year (2016: 1.5p per share)

* "New financial year has started well, despite wider political and economic uncertainty"

* "Board is confident of delivering its growth expectations for coming year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

