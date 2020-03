BRIEF-Auto Trader Sees Operating Loss For April In Range Of 6 Mln Stg To 7 Mln Stg

March 19 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group PLC:

* FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS.

* CURRENT TRADING AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* DUE TO CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS, CANNOT SENSIBLY PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

* WILL NOT CHARGE RETAILER CUSTOMERS FOR THEIR ADVERTISING PACKAGES DURING APRIL

* WILL ALLOW CUSTOMERS TO DEFER PAYMENT OF THEIR MARCH ADVERTISING COSTS BY 30 DAYS

* ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN AN OPERATING LOSS FOR APRIL IN RANGE OF £6M - £7M

* TO NOT BUYBACK FURTHER SHARES UNTIL FY RESULTS IN JUNE, RETAIN COMMITMENT TO RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS