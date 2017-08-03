BRIEF-Autobytel reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Autobytel Inc-

* Autobytel reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $34.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $34.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $144 million to $148 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autobytel Inc - company also expects non-gaap income to range between $10.5 million and $11.1 million for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $157.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: