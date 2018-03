March 22 (Reuters) - Autocanada Inc:

* AUTOCANADA ACQUIRES ILLINOIS BASED GROSSINGER AUTO GROUP

* AUTOCANADA INC - WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY C$110 MILLION (US$86 MILLION) FOR GROSSINGER

* AUTOCANADA - WILL FINANCE DEAL THROUGH FUNDS DRAWN ON SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY, PAYMENTS FROM RECENT DIVESTITURE OF DEALERSHIPS IN CANADA

* AUTOCANADA - AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES 6 LUXURY, PREMIUM BRANDS IN AUTO MALL UNDER ONE ROOF IN BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, ILLINOIS