March 20 (Reuters) - Autocanada Inc:

* AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES NEW EXPANDED CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES UP TO $1.08 BILLION

* NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $550 MILLION SYNDICATED FLOORPLAN FACILITY & $250 MILLION SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT​

* ‍KEY FINANCIAL COVENANTS ASSOCIATED WITH NEW FACILITY ARE SIMILAR TO EXISTING FACILITIES THAT ARE BEING REPLACED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: