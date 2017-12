BRIEF-Autocanada Reaches Agreements With GM Canada And Priestner

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Autocanada Inc:

* AUTOCANADA REACHES AGREEMENTS WITH GM CANADA AND PRIESTNER

* AUTOCANADA INC - AUTOCANADA WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME NET PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $23 MILLION FROM CANADAONE AUTO GROUP AS PART OF TRANSACTION

* AUTOCANADA INC - ANNOUNCED TWO NEW AGREEMENTS WITH GM CANADA

* AUTOCANADA INC - EXECUTED PUBLIC COMPANY MASTER AGREEMENT WITH GM CANADA THAT PERMITS AUTOCANADA‘S DIRECT OWNERSHIP & CONTROL OF GM CANADA DEALERSHIPS

* AUTOCANADA - UNDER NEWLY NEGOTIATED DEALS, 5 DEALERSHIPS WILL BECOME MAJORITY OWNED & CONTROLLED BY AUTOCANADA & REMAINING 4 BY CANADAONE AUTO GROUP

* AUTOCANADA - UNDER TERMS OF PCMA, EACH GENERAL MANAGER IN AUTOCANADA/GM CANADA DEALERSHIP TO BE REQUIRED TO OWN MINORITY EQUITY POSITION IN DEALERSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: