BRIEF-AutoCanada Reports Q1 Loss Per Share C$1.70

June 3 (Reuters) - AutoCanada Inc:

* AUTOCANADA REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE C$708.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF C$724.3 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$1.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$-0.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* IN MARCH, POSITIVE TRACTION AND MOMENTUM WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* QTRLY TOTAL VEHICLES SOLD WERE 13,735, A DECREASE OF 12.8%

* SUSPENSION OF QUARTERLY $0.10 DIVIDEND

* AUTOCANADA - TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND REPRESENTS ABOUT $11 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED CASH SAVINGS AND APPROXIMATELY $8 MILLION FOR BALANCE OF 2020