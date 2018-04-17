FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Autodis Group registers with French regulator over possible IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Autodis Group:

* Autodis Group is a leading independent aftermarket light vehicles and trucks spare parts B2B distributor in Western Europe, mainly active in France, Benelux and Italy

* In the context of a potential IPO, Autodis Group may implement a capital increase in the range of €350 million to €400 million and reach at IPO net leverage of approximately 2.5 to 3.0

* Autodis Group takes first step towards its initial public offering with the filing of its Registration Document (document de base) with the French AMF financial markets authority

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.