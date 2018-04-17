BRIEF-Autodis Group registers with French regulator over possible IPO

April 17 (Reuters) - Autodis Group:

* Autodis Group is a leading independent aftermarket light vehicles and trucks spare parts B2B distributor in Western Europe, mainly active in France, Benelux and Italy

* In the context of a potential IPO, Autodis Group may implement a capital increase in the range of €350 million to €400 million and reach at IPO net leverage of approximately 2.5 to 3.0

* Autodis Group takes first step towards its initial public offering with the filing of its Registration Document (document de base) with the French AMF financial markets authority