March 8 (Reuters) - AUTOGRILL SPA:

* SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA EUR 399.0 MILLION VERSUS REUTERS SMARTESTIMATE OF 404.1 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €0.19 EUROS/SHARE ON 2017 RESULTS

* SAYS 2017 GROUP SHARE NET PROFIT EUR 96.2 MILLION

* OUTLOOK: 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE CONFIRMED AND 2019 EPS GUIDANCE IMPROVED

* IN 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO GROW

* IN 2018 UNDERLYING EBITDA AND EBIT LIKELY TO IMPROVE FURTHER

* EPS GUIDANCE IMPROVED: CAGR FOR 2016-2019 IS UP FROM 15% TO 20%