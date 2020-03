BRIEF-Autogrill FY Underlying EBITDA Up At EUR 462.9 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Autogrill SpA:

* FY UNDERLYING EBITDA EUR 462.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 416.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 237 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE DUE TO COVID-19 OF ABOUT EUR 25-30 MILLION AT END OF FIRST WEEK OF MARCH 2020

* 2020 GUIDANCE WILL BE RELEASED ONCE SCENARIO IS MORE STABLE GIVEN ONGOING UNCERTAINTY AROUND COVID-19

* IN VIEW OF CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTY, PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND, AND TO ALLOCATE THE NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR AS RETAINED EARNINGS

* NUMBER OF ACTIONS TO MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACT HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED OR STARTED

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO DRIVE THE BUSINESS IN A WAY THAT BUILDS VALUE FOR THE LONG TERM