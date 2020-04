BRIEF-Autogrill Launches Contingency Plan To Mitigate Impacts Of Covid-19

April 9 (Reuters) - Autogrill SpA:

* AS OF MARCH 29, SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 EMERGENCY ON REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 190 MILLION

* TO PRESERVE CASH, ALL CAPEX IS SUSPENDED OR REDUCED TO BARE MINIMUM

* GIVEN LACK OF PREDICTABILITY OF DURATION AND IMPACTS OF CRISIS, NO RELIABLE FORECAST ON 2020 FY CAN BE GIVEN

* 2020 FY GUIDANCE WILL BE RELEASED ONCE SITUATION IS MORE STABLE

* AS OF END MARCH GROUP HAS ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT EUR 600 MILLION TO DEAL WITH PROTRACTED EMERGENCY

* ON RENTS: ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH LANDLORDS, WITH FIRST POSITIVE FEEDBACKS, FOR REVIEW OF MINIMUM GUARANTEED AMOUNTS FOR FULLY VARIABLE RENTS

* LAUNCHED A CONTINGENCY PLAN TO MITIGATE FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* KEY ACTIONS INCLUDE ACTIVE MANAGEMENT OF LABOR COST AND SUSPENSION OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURES

* ACTIVE MANAGEMENT OF LABOR COST INCLUDES REDUCTION OF WORKING HOURS, HIRING FREEZE AND USE OF RELEVANT GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES IN RELATION TO SOCIAL WELFARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)