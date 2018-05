BRIEF-Autoliv Announces Agreement With Cevian Regarding Veoneer

May 24 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc:

* AUTOLIV ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN REGARDING VEONEER

* AUTOLIV INC SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN, AUTOLIV AND VEONEER AGREED TO TAKE ACTION FOR VEONEER TO APPOINT MR. SYNNERGREN TO VEONEER’S BOARD FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER

* AUTOLIV INC SAYS CEVIAN HAS AGREED TO CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL AND VOTING COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT, INCLUDING NOT ACQUIRING MORE THAN 19.9% OF COMMON STOCK OF VEONEER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)