BRIEF-Autoliv announces goodwill impairment in Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems JV

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc:

* AUTOLIV RECORDS NON-CASH CHARGE AND SPECIFIES SPIN-OFF COSTS

* SAYS ‍A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL IN AUTOLIV NISSIN BRAKE SYSTEMS JOINT VENTURE (OF WHICH AUTOLIV OWNS 51%), WITH A NET INCOME EFFECT TO AUTOLIV OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL IMPAIRMENT, AFFECTING REPORTED OPERATING INCOME IS $234 MILLION. THERE IS NO EFFECT ON ADJUSTED (GUIDED) OPERATING INCOME OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* SAYS IMPAIRMENT ‍OUTCOME OF A WEAKER SALES DEVELOPMENT THAN ANTICIPATED AT START OF OPERATIONS (APRIL 2016) OF ANBS BRAKE CONTROL JOINT VENTURE​

* SAYS ‍UPDATE OF EXPECTED COSTS RELATING TO SPIN-OFF OF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS​

* SAYS ‍PROJECT COSTS FOR SEPARATION AND SPIN-OFF ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP TO $70 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍TAX RELATED COSTS FROM SEPARATION OF LEGAL ENTITIES IN PREPARATION FOR SPIN-OFF ARE ESTIMATED TO BE UP TO $80 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍TAX RELATED COSTS WILL BE RECORDED AT TIME OF SEPARATION OF LEGAL ENTITIES, EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* SAYS ‍SPIN-OFF OF ELECTRONICS IS PROGRESSING ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q3 OF 2018​