Sept 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc CEO Jan Carlson to Reuters:

* Says has not been asked to become Ericsson chairman

* Carlson mentioned as possible candidate for Ericsson chairmanship by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri

* Says “my focus is to work with this strategic review, and I am fully committed to do this”

* Says 2019 sales target is “absolutely for the most part already booked business” Further company coverage: