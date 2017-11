Nov 22 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* AUTOLIV CONFIRMS CONCLUSION OF SPECIFIC PART OF ONGOING INVESTIGATION WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION

* SAYS ‍A SPECIFIC PART OF AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAD BEEN CONCLUDED FOR EUR 8.1 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍MORE SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF ITS INVESTIGATION CONTINUES​

* SAYS ‍MANAGEMENT DOES NOT BELIEVE OUTCOME OF THIS DISCRETE PORTION OF EC'S INVESTIGATION PROVIDES AN INDICATION OF TOTAL PROBABLE LOSS​