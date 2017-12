BRIEF-Autoliv decides on spin-off of Electronics business, expects Q3 listing

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc:

* AUTOLIV CONCLUDES STRATEGIC REVIEW AND PREPARES FOR SPIN-OFF OF ITS ELECTRONICS SEGMENT

* SAYS ‍DECIDED TO PREPARE FOR A SPIN-OFF OF ITS ELECTRONICS BUSINESS SEGMENT, CREATING A NEW, INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY DURING Q3 OF 2018​

* SAYS ‍AS PART OF PREPARATION FOR SPIN-OFF, ELECTRONICS BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO RECEIVE A CASH INJECTION FROM AUTOLIV, WITH UNDERLYING OBJECTIVE OF AUTOLIV TO REMAIN STRONG INVESTMENT GRADE​

* SAYS ‍INTENT IS FOR SPIN-OFF TO BE TAX FREE TO STOCKHOLDERS BOTH IN US AND SWEDEN​

* SAYS ‍ELECTRONICS BUSINESS WILL ASSUME A NEW COMPANY NAME TO BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER STAGE.​

* SAYS ‍IT IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BE LISTED IN UNITED STATES AND SWEDEN​

* SAYS ‍BOTH COMPANIES ARE TO BE HEADQUARTERED IN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN.​