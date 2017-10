Oct 12 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* AUTOLIV RESEARCH ADVISORY BOARD STRENGTHENS INSIGHTS IN HUMAN BEHAVIOR

* SAYS ADRIAN LUND, PRESIDENT OF THE INSURANCE INSTITUTE FOR HIGHWAY SAFETY (IIHS) AND ITS AFFILIATE, THE HIGHWAY LOSS DATA INSTITUTE (HLDI), TO JOIN AUTOLIV RESEARCH ADVISORY BOARD IN 2018

* SAYS LUND IS RETIRING FROM IIHS AND HLDI AT THE END OF 2017​