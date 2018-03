BRIEF-Autoliv says Jan Carlson to become CEO of spin-off Veoneer

March 22 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc :

* SAYS ‍JAN CARLSON WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VEONEER FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF​

* SAYS ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, MIKAEL BRATT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AUTOLIV, WHICH WILL CONTAIN AUTOLIV’S PASSIVE SAFETY BUSINESS SEGMENT​

* SAYS ‍MATS BACKMAN WILL, AFTER COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF AUTOLIV​

* SAYS ‍JOHAN LÖFVENHOLM, WILL BECOME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VEONEER FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF​

* SAYS ‍MR. LÖFVENHOLM CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT OF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS SEGMENT OF AUTOLIV​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)