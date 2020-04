BRIEF-Autolus Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of Ind Application For Auto1 For Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

April 16 (Reuters) - Autolus Therapeutics PLC:

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION FOR AUTO1 FOR ADULT ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC - BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS, ANTICIPATES COVID-19 IMPACT ON AUTO1-AL1 CLINICAL STUDY WILL BE MINIMAL

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS - AUTO1-AL1 STUDY HAS A RUN IN PHASE, WITH A SMALL NUMBER OF PATIENTS SCHEDULED TO BE ENROLLED INTO STUDY IN Q2

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUED TO MANUFACTURE, WITHOUT INTERRUPTION, FROM ITS OPERATIONS AT CELL AND GENE THERAPY CATAPULT LOCATED IN STEVENAGE, UK