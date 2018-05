May 7 (Reuters) - AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD -

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD SAYS INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST ADSS ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “AUTL”

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, JEFFERIES, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES AND WILLIAM BLAIR ARE UNDERWRITERS TO U.S. IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2FRMXK5)