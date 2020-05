May 7 (Reuters) - Autolus Therapeutics PLC:

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REMAIN ON TRACK WITH OUR CLINICAL PROGRAMS, DESPITE CHALLENGES OF COVID-19

DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR QUARTER TOTALED $0.60