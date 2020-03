March 3 (Reuters) - Autolus Therapeutics PLC:

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.88

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC - ANTICIPATES THAT CASH ON HAND PROVIDES A RUNWAY INTO 2022

* AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS - AUTO1 IS POISED FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL STARTING FIRST HALF 2020, AUTO3 IS PROGRESSING TO PHASE 2 DECISION POINT IN MID-2020