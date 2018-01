Jan 25 (Reuters) - Automated Systems Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD INCREASE OF MORE THAN 20% IN REVENUE FOR FY 2017

* EXPECTED TO RECORD INCREASE OF MORE THAN 55% NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT & NET PROFIT OF GRID DYNAMICS FOR PERIOD 7 APRIL 2017 TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​