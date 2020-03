March 23 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING - ON MARCH 22, 2020, ANNOUNCED TO ITS WORKFORCE A ONE-TIME PAYMENT OF $1,000 FOR EACH ASSOCIATE OF ADP AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING - PAYMENT WILL BE MADE IN APRIL 2020, AND WILL ADD APPROXIMATELY $51 MILLION (PRE-TAX) TO CO'S FISCAL 2020 EXPENSES