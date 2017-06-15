FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says entered into a $3.50 bln 364-day credit agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing

* Automatic Data Processing- 5-year facility contains accordion feature under which aggregate commitment can be increased by $500 million to $2.75 billion

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - 364-day facility replaced company's prior $3.25 billion 364-day facility, entered into on june 15, 2016

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - co entered into a $2.25 billion five-year credit agreement - sec filing

* Automatic Data Processing- five-year facility contains accordion feature under which aggregate commitment can be increased by $500 million to $2.75 billion

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - existing $3.75 billion five-year credit agreement entered into on june 15, 2016 will continue in full force and effect

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - lenders' commitments under five-year facility will expire and borrowings thereunder will mature on june 14, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2sxOXVF Further company coverage:

