March 27 (Reuters) - Automatic Systems Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 36.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 22.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO ‍​

* FY GROUP INCOME OF 374.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 332.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO ‍​

* "WITH THE 2018 FOOTBALL WORLD CUP TURNOVER MAY INCREASE SLIGHTLY IN 2018"‍​ Source: bit.ly/2IUgLbw Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)