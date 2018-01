BRIEF-Automotive Properties Agrees To Buy Dealership Property In Kitchener-Waterloo For $7.5 Mln

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE DEALERSHIP PROPERTY IN KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON FOR $7.5 MILLION

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT - EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $7.5 MILLION INCLUDING PURCHASE PRICE, REDEVELOPMENT COSTS AND RELATED EXPENSES​

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - INTENDS TO SATISFY PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH DRAWS ON ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES