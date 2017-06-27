FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 27, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility

* Automotive Properties REIT says has extended maturity of one of its non-revolving credit facilities from July 2020 to June 2022 for a five-year term

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- has placed a $10.0 million mortgage on one of its other recently-acquired automotive dealership properties

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- mortgage has term of 10 years, maturing june 2027, a fixed interest rate of 3.7% with 25-year amortization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

