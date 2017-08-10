FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT reports financial results for second quarter of 2017
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT reports financial results for second quarter of 2017

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Automotive Properties REIT reports financial results for second quarter of 2017

* Qtrly ‍FFO per unit of REIT ("unit"), was $0.249​

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍AFFO per unit was $0.223 per unit​

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍total cash NOI $8.2 million, up 25.1 percent from Q2 2016​

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍same property cash NOI $6.6 million, up 1.45 percent from Q2 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.