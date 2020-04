BRIEF-AutoNation Inc Says Placed About 7,000 Employees On Unpaid Leave

April 3 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc:

* AUTONATION INC SAYS PLACED ABOUT 7,000 EMPLOYEES ON UNPAID LEAVE, IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY BASE PAY REDUCTIONS FOR ASSOCIATES, FROZEN NEW HIRING - SEC FILING

* AUTONATION INC - HAVE ALSO TAKEN ACTIONS TO REDUCE ADVERTISING EXPENSES BY ABOUT 50% FOR Q2 OF 2020

* AUTONATION INC - POSTPONED OVER $50 MILLION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES THROUGH Q2 OF 2020

* AUTONATION INC - COMPENSATION ADJUSTMENTS INCLUDE 50% SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CEO AND PRESIDENT

* AUTONATION INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL ALSO TEMPORARILY WAIVE THEIR RETAINER FEE

* AUTONATION INC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS ADVERSELY IMPACTED, AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO ADVERSELY IMPACT, AUTONATION’S OPERATIONS

* AUTONATION - HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT DECLINES IN NEW, USED VEHICLE UNIT SALES, INCLUDING YOY DECLINE OF ABOUT 50% DURING LAST TWO WEEKS OF MARCH 2020