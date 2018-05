May 1 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $5.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.27 BILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY REVENUE ABOUT $400 MILLION

* AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $250 MILLION OF AUTONATION’S COMMON STOCK

* QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE OF $5.2 BILLION INCREASED BY 3% COMPARED TO YEAR-AGO PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: