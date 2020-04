April 13 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc:

* AUTONATION INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, BOARD GRANTED REQUEST OF CHERYL MILLER, CEO AND PRESIDENT, FOR LEAVE OF ABSENCE FOR HEALTH REASONS - SEC FILING

* AUTONATION INC - APPOINTS MIKE JACKSON, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, TO SERVE IN ADDITIONAL POSITIONS OF CEO AND PRESIDENT UNTIL CHERYL MILLER RETURNS Source : (bit.ly/34zcp4J)