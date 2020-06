June 30 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* DUE TO COVID 19 CRISIS AND ITS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AND AUTONEUM’S COURSE OF BUSINESS, COMPANY AND A BANK CONSORTIUM HAVE AMENDED EXISTING LONG-TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF CHF 350 MILLION

* TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS MICHAEL PIEPER AND PETER SPUHLER HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND THE TERM OF THE SUBORDINATED LOANS OF CHF 20 MILLION EACH