Oct 8 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* MATTHIAS HOLZAMMER APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* HOLZAMMER IS TAKING OVER FROM MARTIN HIRZEL

* SAYS THE GROUP’S OPERATING RESULT IN THE SECOND SEMESTER OF 2019 WILL NOT IMPROVE, CONTRARY TO PREVIOUS FORECASTS Source text: bit.ly/2Mga7Pe Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)