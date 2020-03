March 23 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC MASSIVELY IMPACTS COURSE OF BUSINESS

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ITS TARGETS FOR THE BUSINESS YEAR 2020

* TEMPORARY PLANT CLOSURES AT ALMOST ALL CUSTOMERS IN ALL REGIONS WILL RESULT IN REVENUE DECLINE AT AUTONEUM IN CURRENT YEAR, EXTENT OF WHICH CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED

* TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF TEMPORARY EMPLOYEES IN PLANTS

Source text - bit.ly/3dmlm5s