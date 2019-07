BRIEF-Autoneum H1 Revenue Stable At 1.16 Billion Francs

July 25 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* H1 AT CHF 1 156.1 MILLION, REVENUE IN SWISS FRANCS REACHED THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (CHF 1 159.4 MILLION).

* EBIT FELL TO CHF 16.4 MILLION IN THE FIRST SEMESTER, WHILE THE ANTICIPATED NEGATIVE NET RESULT TOTALED CHF –6.0 MILLION

* DECLINE IN GLOBAL AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION IS FORECAST FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR OF 2019

* H1 NEGATIVE NET RESULT, WHICH WAS AT CHF –6.0 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: NET PROFIT OF CHF 60.1 MILLION).

* SHOULD ACHIEVE SUBSTANTIAL INCREASES IN EARNINGS IN 2020 AND A SOUND PROFITABILITY LEVEL AGAIN IN 2021

* IMPROVED OPERATING RESULT IS TO BE EXPECTED IN THE SECOND SEMESTER

* ANTICIPATES TO ACHIEVE A SLIGHT ORGANIC INCREASE IN REVENUE ALSO IN THE SECOND HALF-YEAR