BRIEF-Autoneum Hldg Cuts Outlook On U.S. Problems, Shares Indicated Down

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* EXPECTS NET LOSS IN HIGH DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE FOR 2019 DUE TO SITUATION IN NORTH AMERICA AND RELATED ONE-TIME CHARGES FROM IMPAIRMENTS

* ACHIEVING THE COMMUNICATED MID-TERM TARGETS WILL TAKE MORE TIME

* PROBLEMS IN NORTH AMERICA ARE NOT LIMITED TO TWO US PLANTS AND DEFICIENT RAMP-UPS THERE

* COMPREHENSIVE TURNAROUND PROGRAM FOCUSING ON OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AND THE IMPROVEMENT OF COST STRUCTURES IS BEING DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED IN BUSINESS GROUP NORTH AMERICA

* TO ACHIEVE THE GROUP’S MID-TERM TARGETS ANNOUNCED IN MARCH AN ADDITIONAL YEAR WILL BE NEEDED

* SHARES DOWN 7.6% IN JULIUS BAER PREMARKET TRADE AFTER CO UPDATES OUTLOOK Source text: bit.ly/2Yxnal3 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)