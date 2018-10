Oct 18 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* ADJUSTS OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 6% IS NOW EXPECTED INSTEAD OF PREVIOUS 7%

* STILL ASSUMES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3%, THUS SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE MARKET. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)