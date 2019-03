BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY EBIT Down At CHF 114.1 Million

March 6 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.60 PER SHARE FOR 2018

* FY EBITDA FELL BY CHF 60.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 197.2 MILLION

* FY EBIT DECREASED TO CHF 114.1 MILLION (2017: CHF 179.9 MILLION)

* EXPECTS REVENUE IN 2019 TO BE ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* FOR THE FIRST-HALF YEAR 2019 THE COMPANY THEREFORE ANTICIPATES A NEGATIVE NET RESULT

* SAYS SHOULD REACH SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENTS IN EARNINGS IN 2020 AND ACHIEVE A SOUND PROFITABILITY LEVEL AGAIN IN 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2ES9kBX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)