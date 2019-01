Jan 23 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* FY NET SALES ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY AND DIVESTITURES INCREASED BY 3.7%. IN CHF IT ROSE BY 3.4% TO CHF 2 281.5 MILLION

* IN FY BUSINESS GROUP NORTH AMERICA HAD A DEFICIT RESULT THAT AFFECTS PROFITABILITY OF THE GROUP Source text: bit.ly/2CFVUX9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcel Kolling)