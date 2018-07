BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 EBIT Down At CHF 86.4 Mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* H1 REVENUE IN SWISS FRANCS ROSE BY 3.9% TO CHF 1159.4 MILLION

* EBITDA FELL TO CHF 127.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 130.1 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT TOTALED CHF 86.4 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 94.0 MILLION)

* AT CHF 60.1 MILLION H1 NET PROFIT WAS AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (CHF 61.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS AN EBIT MARGIN OF 7% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* ALEXANDRA BENDLER APPOINTED HEAD OF BUSINESS GROUP EUROPE AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2AcdUuj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)