Dec 19 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS MICHAEL PIEPER AND PETER SPUHLER HAVE GRANTED AUTONEUM HOLDING LTD TWO SUBORDINATED LOANS OF CHF 20 MILLION EACH

* LOANS HAVE A FIXED TERM UNTIL JANUARY 15, 2021 Source text: bit.ly/34yoNk0 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)