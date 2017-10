Oct 26 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* STRONG EXPANSION IN THE CHINESE GROWTH MARKET

* AUTONEUM OPENS THE FIRST OF FOUR NEW CHINESE PLANTS IN YANTAI

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO’S 2017 NET SALES WILL SLIGHTLY SURPASS THOSE OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* THE RESULTS ACHIEVED SO FAR CONFIRM THE EBIT MARGIN FORECAST OF OVER 8% FOR 2017.