BRIEF-Autoneum issues profit warning, North America boss exits amid "challenges"

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* SAYS PROFITABILITY FALLS SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS

* SAYS JOHN T. LENGA, HEAD OF BUSINESS GROUP NORTH AMERICA, IS LEAVING AUTONEUM

* SAYS FAUSTO BIGI, HEAD OF BUSINESS GROUP SAMEA (SOUTH AMERICA, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA), WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITY AS INTERIM HEAD OF BUSINESS GROUP NORTH AMERICA FROM EARLY 2019

* SAYS DUE TO ONGOING OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES IN THE USA AND ASSOCIATED COSTS, BUSINESS GROUP NORTH AMERICA RECORDS LOSSES, WHICH WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S PROFITABILITY FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS EBIT MARGIN FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE BELOW THE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED EXPECTATION OF “AROUND 6%”

* SAYS CHALLENGING RAMP-UPS FOR MODELS FROM EUROPEAN VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS WERE NOT IMPLEMENTED WITH THE USUAL OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY EXPECTED AND CAUSED ADDITIONAL EXPENSE THAT COULD NOT BE OFFSET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)