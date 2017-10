Oct 5 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG

* ‍AUTONEUM, NITTOKU AND TOYOTA BOSHOKU ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION​

* ‍COLLABORATION, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)