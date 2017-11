Nov 2 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* ‍AUTONEUM PLACES CHF 100 MILLION BOND​

* ‍BOND BEARS FIXED COUPON OF 1.125% AND HAS TENOR OF EIGHT YEARS WITH MATURITY ON DECEMBER 8, 2025​ Source text - bit.ly/2yoxKRG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)