BRIEF-Autoneum Restarts Production

June 3 (Reuters) - AUTONEUM HOLDING AG:

* PRODUCTION HAS RESTARTED

* WITH THE RESUMPTION OF VEHICLE MANUFACTURE BY CUSTOMERS, AUTONEUM HAS ALSO RESTARTED COMPONENT PRODUCTION IN ITS PLANTS

* DECLINE IN REVENUE CAUSED BY THE CORONA PANDEMIC IN THE SECOND QUARTER CAN NOT BE COMPENSATED, WHICH WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE NET RESULT OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* NET LOSS IN THE HIGHER DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE IS THEREFORE TO BE EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR.

* FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE COVID 19 CRISIS ON AUTONEUM IS STILL NOT QUANTIFIABLE FOR THE FULL YEAR 2020

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT THE CUSTOMERS’ VEHICLE PRODUCTION WILL FURTHER INCREASE IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* PLANTS CURRENTLY PRODUCING AT REDUCED VOLUMES IN RESPONSE TO CUSTOMER CALL-OFFS